HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $108.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 12,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,894 shares in the company, valued at $11,652,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,750 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $187,022.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $5,511,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.16.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

