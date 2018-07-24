HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.16.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $108.36 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,894 shares in the company, valued at $11,652,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $5,511,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 198.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

