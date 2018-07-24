Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares opened at $21.74 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.