Hawaiian (HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $715.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,385. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.48.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

