Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 181,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 175,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,883,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total value of $1,615,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,199.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $10,795,962 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $595.00 to $568.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $629.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $7.67 on Tuesday, hitting $602.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.24 and a 52-week high of $697.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $660.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.