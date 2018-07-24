Harvest Management LLC Invests $146,000 in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Stock

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 16,264.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 3,429.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,610,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 1,564,460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 225.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,021,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 708,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 701,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 515,547 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $61,707.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$14.58” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

AFSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,324. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. AmTrust Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

