Harvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,950 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. 230,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,582. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

