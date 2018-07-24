Hartford Quality Bond ETF (HQBD) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Hartford Quality Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HQBD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Hartford Quality Bond ETF opened at $49.06 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Hartford Quality Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Quality Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Quality Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.