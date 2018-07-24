Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 30,029 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $460,482,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $8,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $631,852,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $940,477,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

CBRE Group opened at $49.20 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,427,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $344,572.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $3,821,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

