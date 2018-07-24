Harley-Davidson (HOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.
HOG opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Longbow Research raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
