Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap opened at $20.01 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 38.94 and a current ratio of 38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $30,888.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 877,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,624,266.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Cirilli bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,823.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,238.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,435 shares of company stock worth $411,277. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

