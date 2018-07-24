Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2018 // No Comments

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.74 ($26.75).

HHFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

HHFA traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Tuesday, reaching €18.56 ($21.84). The company had a trading volume of 68,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($19.47) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($33.46).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply