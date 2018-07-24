Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.74 ($26.75).

HHFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

HHFA traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Tuesday, reaching €18.56 ($21.84). The company had a trading volume of 68,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €16.55 ($19.47) and a 52-week high of €28.44 ($33.46).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

