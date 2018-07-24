Halliburton (HAL) Releases Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $57.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 256,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

