Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Holdings Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 195.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics opened at $99.73 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

