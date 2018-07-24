Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 133,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Habit Restaurants were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants opened at $10.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HABT. ValuEngine lowered Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens lowered Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

