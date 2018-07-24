GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,206 Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

BSJI stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

