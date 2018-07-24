Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of SFS opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart & Final Stores Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.