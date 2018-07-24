Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $53.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Essent Group opened at $38.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.