GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology traded up $0.12, reaching $7.33, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,655. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

In other news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 14,590 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $109,133.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 918,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Schirle sold 20,625 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $154,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

