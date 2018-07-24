GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 234074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

