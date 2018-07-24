GrubHub Inc (GRUB) SVP Sells $187,275.06 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $187,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $127,287.30.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $115,005.80.

On Friday, June 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $134,768.68.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Margo Drucker sold 1,642 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $178,518.24.

On Monday, May 21st, Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,121.50.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $38,157.80.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $116,525.40.

GRUB stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,111. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 36.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

