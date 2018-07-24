Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,773 Celanese Co. (CE)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Celanese by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Celanese opened at $113.06 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.19 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.66.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

