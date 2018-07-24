Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) will announce $6.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Great Elm Capital posted sales of $6.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year sales of $27.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $28.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $23.65 million to $30.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Elm Capital.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of GECC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 30,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,466. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.20% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

