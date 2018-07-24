Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $18.48 rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust opened at $18.48 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $808.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $27,549.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,067 shares of company stock worth $200,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,772,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,918,000 after buying an additional 3,085,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

