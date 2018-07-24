Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,840 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Nucor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 51.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

In related news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,563.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 435,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,738. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

