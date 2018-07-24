Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (TUES)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,105 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 3.89% of Tuesday Morning worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUES. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Tuesday Morning traded up $0.05, hitting $2.85, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,956. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tuesday Morning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

