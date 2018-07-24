GP Strategies (GPX) & Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Critical Review

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GP Strategies and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.61 $12.89 million $1.35 13.89 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.23% 11.27% 5.93% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GP Strategies and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.67%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

