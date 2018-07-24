Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 139.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 30,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 120,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC opened at $18.70 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

