Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC) Director William Orchow Acquires 853,868 Shares of Stock

Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Director William Orchow acquired 853,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $29,885,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Goldrich Mining opened at $0.03 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Goldrich Mining Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Goldrich Mining
Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.