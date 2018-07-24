Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC) Director William Orchow Acquires 853,868 Shares of Stock

Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Director William Orchow acquired 853,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $29,885,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldrich Mining opened at $0.03 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Goldrich Mining Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres of patented federal mining claims and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

