Gogo (GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.74. Gogo shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 2364236 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 359,267 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $1,789,149.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. bought 146,915 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 844,444 shares of company stock worth $4,324,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.