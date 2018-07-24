Gogo (GOGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Gogo opened at $3.74 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 140,733 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $740,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 359,267 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $1,789,149.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 844,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,637. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

