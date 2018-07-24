Global Thematic Partners LLC Purchases 268,799 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,799 shares during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV comprises 2.6% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $70,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,261,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 411.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 236,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190,040 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV traded up $0.27, reaching $6.97, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 9,126,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.33%. analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

