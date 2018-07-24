Global Thematic Partners LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Roper Technologies traded up $0.36, hitting $282.73, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 476,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $226.81 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

