GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,525

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,420 ($18.80) to GBX 1,525 ($20.19) in a research note released on Friday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,450 ($19.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,705 ($22.57) to GBX 1,780 ($23.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.84) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,400 ($18.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595.45 ($21.12).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,564.60 ($20.71) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 3,028 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.13) per share, with a total value of £43,754.60 ($57,914.76).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.