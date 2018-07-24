Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill restated their hold rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Glacier Bancorp opened at $44.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

