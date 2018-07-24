Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Genworth MI Canada opened at C$45.25 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.67.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.00 million during the quarter. Genworth MI Canada had a net margin of 70.53% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, insider Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total value of C$856,142.70. Also, insider Winsor James Macdonell sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$301,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,441.

About Genworth MI Canada

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.