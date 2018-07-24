Genpact (G) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY18 guidance at $1.72-1.76 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genpact opened at $30.73 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genpact has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $212,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

