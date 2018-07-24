Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 492,961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 384.6% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

