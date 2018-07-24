Genesco (GCO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 target price on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

GCO opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

