General Motors (GM) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 407.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

