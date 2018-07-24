General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 660,022 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 29th total of 609,622 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Get General Moly alerts:

General Moly traded up $0.01, reaching $0.42, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 118,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,696. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of General Moly worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.