General Electric (GE) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.39.

General Electric opened at $12.99 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

