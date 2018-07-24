General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,844,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,855,000 after buying an additional 653,083 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 463,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,293,000 after buying an additional 255,188 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 714,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,890,000 after buying an additional 205,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,832,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,718,408,000 after buying an additional 162,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

