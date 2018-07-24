Gear Energy (GXE) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Gear Energy traded up C$0.03, reaching C$1.38, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 142,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,129. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.47.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of C$24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Kevin Olson sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$1,650,000.00. Also, Director John O’connell sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$34,290.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 493,100 shares of company stock valued at $538,549 and have sold 1,878,159 shares valued at $2,155,192.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

