Gaming Partners International (GPIC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News headlines about Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gaming Partners International earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 53.4051362683438 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GPIC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862. The company has a market cap of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of -0.01. Gaming Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gaming Partners International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services.

