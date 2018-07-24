Gabelli Comments on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s FY2023 Earnings (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report issued on Friday, July 20th. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.