G4S plc (GFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.13 ($4.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 385 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.37) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.84) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of G4S stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 276.30 ($3.66). 2,705,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.53).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

