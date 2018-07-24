FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “C$2.14” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “c$2.14” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.24.

Shares of Osisko Mining opened at C$2.04 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.61 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Donald Robert Njegovan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$33,900.00. Also, insider Jose Vizquerra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 165,400 shares of company stock worth $349,851.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

