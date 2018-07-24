FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. CIBC raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stantec opened at $25.60 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stantec has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 123,718 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

