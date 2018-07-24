FY2018 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Increased by Analyst (CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.16 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

